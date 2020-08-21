Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Position Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. The stock had a trading volume of 95,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,289. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

