Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Baxter International worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 698,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,149,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.