Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.89. 2,391,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,876. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

