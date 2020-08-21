Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $257.72. 768,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,999. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.42 and a 200 day moving average of $249.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

