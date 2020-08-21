Beldex Price Reaches $0.0529 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. Beldex has a market capitalization of $51.85 million and $95,515.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005484 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040549 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

