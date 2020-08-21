Benefitfocus (BNFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT):

8/14/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/11/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

8/8/2020 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2020 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2020 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

7/14/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/30/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

6/29/2020 – Benefitfocus had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $11.00 to $12.00.

6/23/2020 – Benefitfocus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

6/22/2020 – Benefitfocus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 278,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,948. The stock has a market cap of $360.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Benefitfocus Inc has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

