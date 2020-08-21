Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC):

8/20/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

8/6/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/25/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/21/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/7/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

7/2/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 7,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,568. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Bicycle Therapeutics Limited has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

