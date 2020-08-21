Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC):
- 8/20/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/6/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “
- 8/6/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/31/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “
- 7/25/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/22/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “
- 7/21/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/17/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 7/7/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “
- 7/2/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/2/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/24/2020 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 7,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,568. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Bicycle Therapeutics Limited has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.56.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.