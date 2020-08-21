BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.26. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

