Bitcoin Incognito 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,277.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $158,465.96 and $2,277.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Escodex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

