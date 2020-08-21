Bitfex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $355.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. Bitfex has a market cap of $871,102.01 and approximately $355.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitfex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.20 or 0.01744657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00191760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00149770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitfex Profile

Bitfex’s launch date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 124,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,193,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com . The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io

Bitfex Token Trading

Bitfex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitfex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitfex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.