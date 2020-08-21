Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Stake Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE BKI traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,436. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.