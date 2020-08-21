BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 74,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,059. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

