Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,193,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 300.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 869,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 153,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000.

Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock remained flat at $$5.48 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,831. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

