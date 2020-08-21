BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $949,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 113.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $2,257,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $6.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $583.36. 552,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,651. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

