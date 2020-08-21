BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,086,943,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,639,000 after buying an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $584.04. 13,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,107. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $605.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $573.10 and a 200 day moving average of $514.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

