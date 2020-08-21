BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $583.36. The company had a trading volume of 552,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

