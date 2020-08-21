Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXMT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.29. 842,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $189,164. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

