B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in July

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BMRRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. B&M EURO VALUE/ADR’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M EURO VALUE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

B&M EURO VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

