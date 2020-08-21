BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.99

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BMO Private Equity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 415.36 ($5.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.21.
About BMO Private Equity Trust
