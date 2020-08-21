BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.99

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.99 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BMO Private Equity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 415.36 ($5.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $237.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.21.

About BMO Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

