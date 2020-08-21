Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $189.89. 128,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,042. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $195.09. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

