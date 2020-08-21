Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 404,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. 349,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,423. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

