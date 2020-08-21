Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hershey by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after purchasing an additional 174,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hershey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,613,000 after purchasing an additional 49,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,527,000 after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.80. 42,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.53. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

