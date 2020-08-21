Brick Brewing Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Update

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BIBLF remained flat at $$2.49 on Friday. Brick Brewing has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

About Brick Brewing

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

