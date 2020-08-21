Brick Brewing Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Short Interest Update

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of BIBLF remained flat at $$2.49 on Friday. Brick Brewing has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.
About Brick Brewing
