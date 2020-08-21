Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,030,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,824. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of -619.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.