British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in July

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTLCY. AlphaValue downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. 56,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,299. British Land has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

