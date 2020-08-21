Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,708.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 304,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,213. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

