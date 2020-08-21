Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,593,810. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

