Brokerages Expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. JD.Com reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price target on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after purchasing an additional 766,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 21,965,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,962. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

