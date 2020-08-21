Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,425.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,591 shares of company stock worth $1,448,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

