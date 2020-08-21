Brokerages Set Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. 567,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,069 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

