Brokerages Set Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. 567,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,069 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
