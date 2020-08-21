Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $3.12

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.12.
CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.
Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373,175. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.37.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,629 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter worth $43,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,032,000 after acquiring an additional 291,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
