Brokerages Set EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $105.14

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.82. 21,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $123.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.90.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,076 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 21.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.