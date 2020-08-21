Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,840. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

