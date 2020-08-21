Brokerages Set Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target at $6.80

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.