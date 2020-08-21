Brokerages Set Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) PT at $7.29

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MITO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 3,650.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

