Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 46,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.