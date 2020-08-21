Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0002

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $42.75 million and $69,802.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00820629 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 178.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

