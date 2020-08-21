Bytom Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $133.19 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,613,768,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,483,169 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

