Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 783,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,022 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWPH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.31. 165,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.41. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

