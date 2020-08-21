Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 997 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after buying an additional 394,650 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $30,219,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 124,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 116,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.77. 275,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $403,333.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.