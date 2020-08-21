Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $161,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALM. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,467. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.17 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.