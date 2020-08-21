Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,205,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 137.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,693 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 427,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 370,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,096 shares of company stock worth $15,497,620 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

