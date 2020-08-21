Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $320,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 54.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 116,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $34,645,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $42.66. 15,418,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,679,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.03.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

