Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,519,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,538,000 after purchasing an additional 485,067 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,151,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,815,000 after purchasing an additional 181,642 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

