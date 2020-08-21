Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

