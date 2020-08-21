Cambria Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Western Union by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after purchasing an additional 435,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. 9,224,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,153,564. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

