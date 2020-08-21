Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $612,000 Stock Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after acquiring an additional 427,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,154,000 after acquiring an additional 306,813 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $4,094,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 288.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 124,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,318. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

