Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $960,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 1.01% of VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 1,454.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000.

IHY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 14,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,342. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

