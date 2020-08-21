Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $630,000 in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 97.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.63. 167,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,006. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

