Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $688,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,498,000 after acquiring an additional 254,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94,523 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 445,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $103.49. The stock had a trading volume of 546,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.